BREAKING: Structure fire in the industrial area of Beatty Drive in Mission

Mission firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in the industrial area of Beatty Drive, just off London Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the building as Mission Fire Rescues Services arrived. BC Ambulance and Mission RCMP are also on scene.

The blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. today (June 23).

Radio reports indicate the building contains a grow operation and that part of the roof had collapsed.

It is believed that everyone has evacuated the building, but there is no news on any injuries at this time.

More information to come.

Mission City Record