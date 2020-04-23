BREAKING: Spill reported in Haida Gwaii waters

The Observer has received confirmation of spill; more to come

The chief councillor for the Skidegate Band Council has confirmed there has been a spill in the waters of Haida Gwaii.

Billy Yovanovich was not able to provide many details, but told the Observer the spill did not take place near Skidegate.

More to come.

