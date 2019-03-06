BREAKING: Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley

Five centimetres could quickly accumulate in Chilliwack, Abbotsford elsewhere in the valley

It looks like winter isn’t quite done yet.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley west and central including Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Approximately five centimetres of snowfall is expected.

By 3 p.m. conditions were clear in Chilliwack but snow has begun falling in Mission and Abbotsford.

Environment Canada said in the warning that a frontal system is spreading snow across the Lower Mainland this afternoon.

“Local snowfall amounts near five centimetres can be expected by this evening over eastern Metro Vancouver as well as western and central Fraser Valley. Snow is expected to taper off later this evening.”

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, particularly as the end-of-day rush hour approaches.

