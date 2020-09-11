BREAKING: ‘Serious’ police incident in central Abbotsford

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Marshall Road and McCallum Junction shopping centre was closed after a police incident in central Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

A significant police incident in central Abbotsford has shut down a major shopping centre and part of Marshall Road.

Residents in the area say they heard several loud bangs in the area.

Police say they were responding to a “serious incident” at the McCallum Junction shopping centre. Several roads in the area, including Marshall Road, have been closed. Police say on their Facebook page that they will provide an update shortly.

“The public is not in danger and the suspects are in custody,” police wrote.

Watch for more.

