BREAKING: Saanich police investigate the Gordon Head area after a man was found dead

The man was found non-responsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

  • Apr. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Saanich police have closed off the area near the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane after a man was found unresponsive and not breathing.

BC Emergency Health Services initially attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police are now on scene, including members of the Detective Division and the Forensic Identification team. There are six vehicles on scene, as well a plain-clothed and uniformed officers.

The stretch of Gordon Head Road between Wenman Drive and Arbutus Road is closed off to the public.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

More to come…

-With files from Wolfgang Depner

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

