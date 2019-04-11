BREAKING: Saanich police investigate the Gordon Head area after a man was found dead

The man was found non-responsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

The Saanich Police are investigating a body found in Gordon Head (Wolfgang Depner/ News Staff)

The Saanich police have closed off the area near the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane after a man was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Saanich Police are investigating a man found deceased in the 4200 block of Gordon Head Rd by Arbutus Cove Lane this afternoon. Traffic is being re-routed so please avoid this area. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/ir8BsMW4w9 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 11, 2019

BC Emergency Health Services initially attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police are now on scene, including members of the Detective Division and the Forensic Identification team. There are six vehicles on scene, as well a plain-clothed and uniformed officers.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice are currently investigating a death on Gordon Head Road near Arbutus Road pic.twitter.com/AZYsuXOKT7 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 11, 2019

The stretch of Gordon Head Road between Wenman Drive and Arbutus Road is closed off to the public.

#Saanich close up of the current investigation into a death in Gordon Head area near Arbutus Lane pic.twitter.com/5UcMtJnpxZ — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 11, 2019

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

More to come…

-With files from Wolfgang Depner

