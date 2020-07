Crews asking people to avoid area

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire in the 500-block of Walter Avenue. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Emergency crews are battling a structure fire in the 500-block of Walter Avenue.

Saanich Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

More to come…

Saanich News