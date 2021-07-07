BREAKING: Rose Lake evacuation issued; ESS to setup at the arena

An evacuation order and alert for Rose Lake is being issued.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) discovered the fire earlier today afternoon and the fire has now been upgraded to “Fire of Note” on their dashboard. According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the fire, called as the Bulkley Lake fire, four kilometres west of Rose Lake, was possibly caused due to lightning and is at an estimated size of 300 ha.

RDBN’s Deborah Jones-Middleton told Lakes District News that the regional district is issuing an alert for the fire and an evacuation order.

“ESS has been advised that there is an evacuation order on the Rose Lake area. Our ESS team works with Area E, B and Village of Burns Lake and right now working with Area B,” said Sheryl Worthing the chief administrative officer for the village.

She also said that the ESS (emergency support system) registration would be set up at the Lakeside Multiplex’s Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. This will be used only for registration and people will have to drop by and register as they evacuate. After this they will be free to go to wherever they have decided to go ahead and will be notified by the ESS once there is an update on the situation.

Worthing also said that if if winds determine that the fire could come down Hwy. 16, the BCWS will let the village know but based on the current wind activity, it doesn’t seem likely. She also said that she has been in touch with Northern Health and the Seniors Society and both have assured that they have an evacuation plan in place if such a need arises.

Currently, 13 firefighters, two helicopters and five heavy equipments are at the scene. Air tankers and skimmers are also currently working the fire.

More updates on the evacuation and the fire to follow.

Houston Today