Traffic has been closed along the 1700-block of Richmond Rd due to an ongoing police incident. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

BREAKING: Richmond Ave closed near Royal Jubilee Hospital due to ongoing police incident

Officers attempting to arrest an unidentified man

  • Dec. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Traffic has been closed along the 1700-block of Richmond Rd due to an ongoing police incident.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response team has been deployed as they work to arrest a man in a nearby apartment building.

More to come…

