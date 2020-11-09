BREAKING: Reported case of COVID-19 at AESS

Second COVID-19 event in district within two weeks

Fraser-Cascade School District 78 has reported a potential COVID-19 case at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School.

“We continue to put the health and safety of our students and staff as top priority,” reads a Nov. 9 letter from Superintendent Balan Moorthy. “We work closely with Fraser Health to lead the case and contact management process in our district.”

Further details are not available as of press time until all key information has been provided to Fraser Health, according to the letter from the district.

“Peronsl privacy rights are maintained throughout this [assessment] process,” the letter reads.

In the event of a reported case, Fraser Health will assess the school’s risk level. Fraser Health will notify everyone who has been exposed and issue follow-up orders as necessary, which could include self-monitoring or self-isolating for 14 days.

“We encourage everyone in our school community to follow public health measure to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, including hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, wearing a face mask where required and staying home when sick.”

