BREAKING: RCMP respond to reports of man with a gun in downtown Squamish

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice

  • Sep. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Squamish RCMP are asking the public to avoid the Diamond Road and Diamond Head area after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

The suspect is described as having a rifle, darker-skinned, in his 40s with a slim or medium build wearing a dark jacket and pants.

“Police have flooded the area with heavy presence. Call 911 if you see anything matching,” Squamish RCMP said.

In a Tweet, Squamish RCMP asks the public not to post any images of police locations. Those indoors are told to stay inside and lock their doors.

More to come…

