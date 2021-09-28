BREAKING: RCMP respond to reports of man with a gun in downtown Squamish

Squamish RCMP are asking the public to avoid the Diamond Road and Diamond Head area after receiving reports of a man with a gun.
The suspect is described as having a rifle, darker-skinned, in his 40s with a slim or medium build wearing a dark jacket and pants.
“Police have flooded the area with heavy presence. Call 911 if you see anything matching,” Squamish RCMP said.
In a Tweet, Squamish RCMP asks the public not to post any images of police locations. Those indoors are told to stay inside and lock their doors.
More to come…
