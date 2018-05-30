Breaking: RCMP raid Okanagan Falls dispensary

The Herbal Green Apothecary opened on Main Street in Okanagan Falls was raided Wednesday

RCMP on scene of the Herbal Green Apothecary in Okanagan Falls Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Image credit: Tara Bowie

Police arrived with search warrant in hand to Herbal Green Apothecary in Okanagan Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Const. Kyle Richmond of the targeted enforcement unit said the warrant and seizure of cannabis product from Herbal Green is a result of contraventions of the Controlled Substance Act.

Richmond could not comment if any arrests or charges had been laid.

He said the investigation into the cannabis business had only been going on for a few weeks.

Police were taking boxes and bags of product from the store early Wednesday afternoon.

A police truck was seen by the Western News pulling into the back of the building before officers closed a rolling garage door.

Owner Jukka Laurio opened the Herbal Green Apothecary Jan. 11, 2018 after closing down his Penticton location.

In March, the City of Penticton won a $15,000 fine and a court order against Laurio calling it the largest fine in B.C. against a cannabis dispensary.

Laurio said the city’s push for him to apply for a wellness centre business licence that would allow him to sell marijuana accessories but not cannabis products was why he decided to move his business to OK Falls.

