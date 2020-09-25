BREAKING: Public urged to avoid Cooper Road area due to police incident

Kelowna RCMP are urging the public to avoid the 1800-block of Cooper Road due to a police incident.

In a release Sept. 25 at 12:35 p.m., officers have responded to a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ in the area.

The investigation has shut down the area, causing closures to numerous businesses.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown,” said RCMP in a release.

“This is an unfolding situation and details are minimal. More information will be made known as it learned as is appropriate.”

