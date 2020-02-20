BREAKING: Protesters set up beside Vernon highway

The peaceful protest is in solidarty with Wet'suwet'en

Protesters have set up alongside Highway 97 near L&A Cross Road Feb. 20 in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Several protesters have set up alongside a busy Vernon highway.

Stationed along Highway 97 near L&A Cross Road, a handful of protesters are standing in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project.

They have come from Kelowna, Okanagan Indian Band, Splatsin, Chase, Penticton and Enderby.

“The only place where you’re going to find some near to extinct creatures is on reserve lands,” said organizer Mariel Belanger. “And Justin Trudeau wants to put pipelines through that? It’s nonsense.”

The Coastal Gas Link pipeline is just one of many industrial projects on reserve lands Belanger opposes. She says the over-industrialization of these lands is a problem that exists right here in the Okanagan.

“If you notice, we’re surrounded by industry and this is reserve land,” said organizer Mariel Belanger. “That’s why I’m standing here today. Because we need industrial reform.”

Belanger said OKIB and Splatsin are not endorsing the protest.

RCMP vehicles are on scene preventing a blockade.

The demonstration is not affecting traffic.

A blockade was established earlier today near Salmon Arm and is currently obstructing the CP Rail tracks west of Chase.

