BREAKING: Promontory Road closed due to a small slide with debris on the road

Public works crews should have it cleaned up within an hour, city officials said

Promontory Road is closed between Chilliwack River Road and Uplands Road due to a small slide on Friday afternoon during the heavy rainfall. (Jennifer Thomson)

Promontory Road will be closed briefly Friday afternoon after a small slide.

Public works were working to remove debris and mud that came down from a nearby hillside in the heavy rain on Friday afternoon after 1 p.m.

City crews were on-scene and it was estimated the debris removal would take an hour or so.

Chilliwack School District officials warned that certain bus routes might suffer a slight delay.

