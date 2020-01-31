BREAKING: Promontory Road closed due to a small slide with debris on the road

Promontory Road will be closed briefly Friday afternoon after a small slide.
Public works were working to remove debris and mud that came down from a nearby hillside in the heavy rain on Friday afternoon after 1 p.m.
City crews were on-scene and it was estimated the debris removal would take an hour or so.
Chilliwack School District officials warned that certain bus routes might suffer a slight delay.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.