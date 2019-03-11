BREAKING: Power out in downtown Victoria

Over 2,600 BC Hydro customers are affected by a power outage caused by a ‘substation failure.’

Over 2,600 downtown Victoria BC Hydro customers are without power due to a “substation fault” – an error in the technology that transports power out of the station.

BC Hydro’s outage map says the outage started at 5:40 p.m. and is impacting customers south of Summit Avenue, North of Belleville Street, West of Quadra Street and East of Harbour Road.

A smaller outage is impacting customers in the 500 block of Fisgard Street.

Businesses on Blanshard posted signs earlier in the day saying they were closed – including the bar Clarke & Co. due to “electrical concerns.”

It is unclear if these closures are related to the current outage.

BC Hydro estimates the power to return within 30 to 60 minutes.

