BREAKING: Possible measles exposure at Vic West school

Island Health is informing parents of a possible measles exposure at a Vic West school. (Wikicommons media)

Island Health has confirmed a possible measles exposure at Selkirk Montessori School.

The health authority is in the process of contacting parents of students at the Victoria West school, informing them of the potential measles case and exposure.

If confirmed, this will be the seventh case of measles infection on the South Island.

The most recent exposure was at the Pennbrudge building at the Royal Oak shopping complex on March 26 or 27 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

RELATED: New measles case in Victoria makes six in the South Island

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone who develops symptoms is encouraged to contact their health care provider before visiting the clinic so precautions can be made to prevent transmission.

More details to come.

RELATED: No treatment for highly infectious measlees, says doctor

nina.grossman@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter