BREAKING: Possible body in South Surrey shopping district

Multiple police vehicles close section of 18 Avenue to traffic

  • Aug. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

There is a police presence in South Surrey this morning.

Multiple police vehicles and officers are on scene and a yellow tarp covering what is likely a body can be seen underneath a white police IHIT tent in the parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection of 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

A small section of 18 Avenue is closed off but traffic is making its way around the area with little difficulty.

A reporter is on the way to the area and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

