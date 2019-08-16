BREAKING: Possible body in South Surrey shopping district

There is a police presence in South Surrey this morning.

Multiple police vehicles and officers are on scene and a yellow tarp covering what is likely a body can be seen underneath a white police IHIT tent in the parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection of 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

A small section of 18 Avenue is closed off but traffic is making its way around the area with little difficulty.

A reporter is on the way to the area and more information will be provided as it becomes available.