BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

James Oler enters the Cranbrook Law Courts in Cranbrook on Friday, May 17. He is charged with the removal of a child from Canada under a subsection that the removal would facilitate sexual activity. File photo.

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for his role in removing a child from Canada to marry an American Mormon fundamentalist in 2004.

James Marion Oler did not react as Justice Martha Devlin imposed the sentence in Cranbrook Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

The sentencing concludes the legal process that begain five years ago when he was charged with the removal of a child from Canada under a criminal code subsection that the removal would facilitate sex offences.

He was also charged and eventually convicted of polygamy alongside Bountiful leader Winston Blackmore.

