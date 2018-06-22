BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Cranbrook RCMP is currently responding to an alleged bomb threat at Cranbrook Dodge in the 1700 block of Cranbrook St North from Willowbrook Rd.

Multiple police vehicles are on site, and business employees have been evacuated.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to reduce traffic congestion, which is affecting flow on Cranbrook St., Willowbrook Rd. and Ridgeview Rd, which is closed at the west end of the street.

Police are also asking drivers to slow down and obey all police personal and traffic controllers in the area. A further, more detailed update will be provided by the Cranbrook RCMP later today.

