BREAKING: Police pursuing driver after one person fled crash on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey

One person arrested, one person fled after high-speed collision

Police on scene after a crash near 180th Street and Golden Ears Way Friday (Nov. 20). (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Surrey RCMP are currently pursuing a person after a driver fled the scene of an accident this morning.

There was a high-speed collision at 18oth Street and Golden Ears Way at about 8 a.m. and two people ran from the vehicle after the collision.

Surrey RCMP arrested one person after a short chase.

The RCMP are currently searching for the second person in an area bordered on the south and east by 80th Avenue, Harvie Road, and 184th Street, on the north by 88th Avenue, and on the west by 176th Street.

Police say the person may be armed.

The Mounties’ K-9 unit arrived at about 10 o’clock to aid in the search.

More details to come.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale Reporter