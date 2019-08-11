BREAKING: Police involved in fatal shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

A home in Maple Ridge was surrounded by police Sunday afternoon after a fatal shooting.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has taken over command after an officer-involved shooting that spawned from a reported domestic dispute in the north Maple Ridge neighbourhood just after 1 p.m., said IIO communications director Dawn Roberts.

“Officers entered the residence and located three individuals, one of which had a knife. During the course of the interaction a conducted energy weapon was deployed but was not successful, and another police officer fired their gun,” Roberts said.

“The IIO BC has been notified and are now investigating the link between police actions, or inactions, and the man’s injuries,” she added.

Paramedics were on scene and provided immediate medical assistance, but the man was “pronounced deceased at the home,” Roberts said, noting no one else was injured.

A resident in the area recalled hearing two “big” bangs.

A short time later, at least six police vehicles and three ambulances were parked along the street, said the witness who lives near the property along Colemore Street, just north of 124 Avenue.

Neighbours who came out to see what was going on said that the street is normally very quiet and the people living in the house behind the police tape were renters.

By 4 p.m. the house has been taped off, with three officers standing in front of the front door of the house.

Victims services personnel – who provide services to anyone who has been a victim of crime in the province, their family members and witnesses – were also deployed to the scene.

One witness saw a woman screaming at police officers before walking away from them. The witness also said there were around six male police officers crying.

Neighbours said that police had been called to the house numerous times in the past because of one individual who was mentally ill. But the family of three normally just kept to themselves.

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP had promised a statement Sunday evening. But since then, with IIO taking over, Roberts interceded.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” she clarified, noting that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

