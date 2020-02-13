Breaking: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

Maple Ridge, Mission and Pitt Meadows commuters are scrambling to find a way home Thursday afternoon, after protests on Canadian Pacific’s Pitt River rail bridge, shut down rail traffic.

#WCE West Coast Express eastbound service is suspended this afternoon due to protestors blocking the railway adjacent to the Pitt River Bridge. Apologies for the inconvenience. Please contact 604-953-3333 if you require assistance planning an alternative route. ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 13, 2020

“We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway Police that we will not be able to run any more West Coast Express service today,” TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said. All eastbound West Coast Express trains from Waterfront to Mission, have been cancelled for Thursday afternoon.

Instead, TransLink is asking commuters to use SkyTrain and bus service instead. Additional buses could be added to get commuters home, with details to follow.

