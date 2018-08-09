BREAKING: Part of Houseman Road in Forest Grove area is being evacuated

Emergency Support Services volunteers set up an evacuation sign in area at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Birch Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9. Beth Audet photo.

Residents of Houseman Road in Forest Grove have been evacuated and directed to go to the 100 Mile House Community Hall at roughly 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

“We have been tasked with opening a reception centre by the CRD (Cariboo Regional District) and at this point,” said Liz Jones, the director of Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House. “At this stressful time, this is the time to look at your household items and say what can I live with and what I can live without; put that paperwork in order, get that grab-and-go bag ready. It will “

She went on to confirm that so far only 19 families have been given the order.

“It’s scary out here, there is smoke everywhere and everybody’s angst is up and their spidey sense is going,” said Jones. “Every whiff that goes by in a different colour is scary and the aeroplanes going by are winding people up.”

People who want to help, Jones said they can come down and she will find a job for them. People can always put together bags and bring them down to the hall as well.

“I cannot confirm how many people were evacuated. My understanding was a limited number of properties were tactically evacuated in this area. The BC Wildfire Service is actively working with the Cariboo Regional District. This fire was actioned by Tankers today. There are 15 firefighters on site, aircraft overhead and equipment is en route,” said Robyn Clarke, fire information assistant at the BC Wildfire Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes.