Early reports stated the fire was half an acre in size

Oyster River fire crews are on scene at a brush fire near Macaulay Road outside of Oyster River.

Early reports stated that the fire was half an acre in size.

The call came in before 3:30 p.m and at around 3:45, Courtenay and Cumberland Fire Departments were called to provide mutual aid.

This is the third fire Oyster River have responded to today.

More to come.