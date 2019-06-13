BREAKING: One dead in fiery crash near Delta port

Deltaport Way is closed in both directions while police, coroner investigate

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way this morning.

Access to the port remains closed in both directions after what appears to be a collision involving two semi-trailers.

Photos from the scene circulating on social media show one vehicle on its side and the front of at least one of the trucks engulfed in flames.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the death of man at that location but could not provide any further details at this time.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to the Delta Police Department for more information but has not yet received a reply. Media reports indicate the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. this morning (June 13) in the 3500-block of Deltaport Way.

