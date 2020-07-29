BREAKING: Northern Health reports 6 new COVID cases on Haida Gwaii

Community outbreak reaches 20 cases of novel coronavirus total

An additional six cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Haida Gwaii, for a total of 20 cases since a community outbreak was declared.

According to a Northern Health release on Wednesday (July 29), 13 cases are considered active while seven individuals have recovered.

More to come.

Haida Gwaii Observer