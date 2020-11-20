Norm Lipinski is Surrey’s new police chief.

BREAKING: Norm Lipinksi named as Surrey’s police chief

Virtual announcement being made today at noon

  • Nov. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Norm Lipinski has been named Surrey’s Chief Constable of the Surrey Police Service.

The Surrey Police Board sent out a press release early Friday morning to invite media to the virtual announcement, which will be livestreamed at noon (see below). In the list of speakers, the release names Lipinski as the new chief.

Lipinski, deputy chief of the Delta Police Department, is a former assistant commissioner for the RCMP’s E-Division in B.C.

More to come.

homelessphoto

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Resort shuts down restaurant and spa after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Several Revelstoke businesses adjust services due to COVID-19 spike

Just Posted

Most Read