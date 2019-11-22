BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt on for man who tried to grab young girl in Barriere

(Friday, Nov. 22, 2019) Police are searching for a man who attempted to grab a young girl walking on Dunn Lake Road close to the fairgrounds in Barriere at approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Barriere RCMP Corporal Rob Welsman reported, “The man has been described as approximately 40 years of age, 5′ 7″ with hazel eyes, brown short hair and a brown full beard approximately four inches or more in length shaped to a point at the end. He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with black lettering and black pants.”

He also noted, “The beard was initially believed to be salt and pepper but it is now believed that it was actually brown.”

As police search the community, residents have been asked to avoid creating any foot traffic in the area as a police tracking dog is conducting a search.

The Friday night ‘Teen Scene’ youth group event at the Barriere Ridge has been cancelled for tonight, and police have requested no foot traffic in the area.