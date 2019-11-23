BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt on for man who tried to grab young girl in Barriere

Police are searching for a man who attempted to grab a young girl walking on Dunn Lake Road close to the fairgrounds in Barriere at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

Barriere RCMP Corporal Rob Welsman reported, “The man has been described as approximately 40 years of age, 5′ 7″ with hazel eyes, brown short hair and a brown full beard approximately four inches or more in length shaped to a point at the end. He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with black lettering and black pants.”

He also noted, “The beard was initially believed to be salt and pepper but it is now believed that it was actually brown.”

As police search the community, residents have been asked to avoid creating any foot traffic in the area as a police tracking dog is conducting a search.

UPDATE:

Barriere RCMP are investigating this apparent abduction attempt of a 10-year-old child that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m on Nov. 22, 2019, in the area of Barriere Town Road and Dunn Lake Road in Barriere.

Police report the child was walking on Dunn Lake Road when reportedly approached by an unknown man.

“The man allegedly grabbed the child by the wrist and she fought back, freeing herself and then ran off,” states Cpl. Rob Welsman of Barriere RCMP. “A police service dog was brought to the scene to search for the suspect and officers have spoken with local residents regarding the incident.”

At this time the location and identity of the male subject is unknown.

The Barriere RCMP are asking the public to remain extra vigilant and ask anyone with any information to contact police at 250-672-9918 if they have any information.

Parents are encouraged to discuss safety protocols with their children and closely monitor their actions as RCMP continue their investigation.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance or dashboard camera footage are asked to contact the Barriere RCMP.

Any urgent information regarding the identity or current whereabouts of the suspect should be made via 911.

Some youth events have been impacted and cancelled in the area at the discretion of their organizers. School District officials have been notified of the incident and are working closely with investigators.