BREAKING: Motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday afternoon

56th Avenue was closed for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street.

A Chevrolet panel panel van collided with a Volkswagen Golf which then spun and collided with a 5-ton delivery truck that was waiting to turn onto 56th Ave.

At least two people were transported by BC Emergency Health Services including one in critical condition by air ambulance.

Langley RCMP assisted by the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are now investigating the collision.

More details to come.

