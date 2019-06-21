BREAKING: Morning apartment fire in Saanich on Richmond Road

BREAKING: Nishi Lakhwara is a resident at an early morning apartment fire on Richmond Road. She says they were evacuated at around 4:20 a.m pic.twitter.com/hPhnr85BFv — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) June 21, 2019

Residents report seeing “massive” flames coming from the third story of an apartment building in the 2600 block of Richmond Road near Haultain for upwards of 45min. Building manager, Hanny Carpenter, says that she believes all residents have been evacuated, adding that three or four people were trapped inside and needed to be rescued by fire crews between 5am and 5:30am.

Victoria, Oak Bay, and Saanich fire crews are on scene.

