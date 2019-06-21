(Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BREAKING: Morning apartment fire in Saanich on Richmond Road

Residents were evacuated around 4:20am Friday morning

Residents report seeing “massive” flames coming from the third story of an apartment building in the 2600 block of Richmond Road near Haultain for upwards of 45min. Building manager, Hanny Carpenter, says that she believes all residents have been evacuated, adding that three or four people were trapped inside and needed to be rescued by fire crews between 5am and 5:30am.

Victoria, Oak Bay, and Saanich fire crews are on scene.

More to come.

