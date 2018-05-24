BREAKING: Ministry changes shelter offer to Maple Ridge

Municipal Affairs and Housing is responding to Maple Ridge’s rejection of an 85-unit supportive housing and shelter complex by offering to separate the two.

Minister Selina Robinson said Thursday that her department is willing to build just a supportive housing complex, where people are further along in recovery, and issue a request for proposals to find an operator for the facility.

It’s also proposing that the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries continue to operate the shelter services at its existing location at Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street, instead of including a shelter into a supportive housing building.

The B.C. Housing proposal rejected Tuesday in a 5-2 vote, called for the Salvation Army to operate both the combined supportive housing and shelter components at 11749 and 11761 Burnett St.

In addition, B.C. Housing would also investigate switching the location of the supportive housing component from Burnett Street to 21375 Lougheed Hwy.

That location was previously considered for a shelter in 201,6 but rejected after public opposition.

B.C. Housing had been planning instead to build affordable housing for seniors at that location. Switching locations could mean the seniors and affordable housing project could move to Burnett Street.

“We are looking for the best way to move forward to ensure the health and safety of the homeless residents of Maple Ridge, and will continue working with city council to find the best solutions for Maple Ridge,” Robinson said.

She added, though, Maple Ridge council may have misunderstood the original plan in the first place.

Council denied first reading of that plan calling for B.C. Housing to instead develop a new operation model for housing and shelters that focused on health outcomes.

B.C. Housing’s proposal included 24-hour staffing, medical exam rooms for assessments, “and the provision of treatment by primary care or mental health professionals.”

Robinson said the features are part of B.C.’s new Rapid Response to Homelessness Program, a more targetted approach.

As well, local health authorities, the intensive case management team would both have been involved in the new facility, which would have been operated by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Earlier Thursday, Chris Bossley, a spokesperson for Anita Place Tent City, callinged for the property at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. to be the location for a new supportive housing and shelter complex in Maple Ridge.

Bossley e-mailed B.C. Housing with that suggestion after Maple Ridge council denied B.C. Housing’s plans to build an 85-bed complex on Burnett St.

Two years ago, she started an online petition calling for the same thing.

“I believe that 21375 is a far more appropriate location for a shelter and supportive housing facility,” Bossley said.

B.C. Housing currently proposing $15 million for new affordable rental housing at 21375 Lougheed Highway, for low-income families and seniors.

The Maple Ridge Cemetery borders the northern edge of that property, while Ridge Meadows Hospital is across the highway.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said the Burnett St. location would continue to be an issue unlesscouncil gets firm controls around the clinical care and the outcomes.

“This clinical care thing, it’s a full-stop deal for me. If you can’t staff this facility with clinical care people that are going to drive outcomes, there’s no way I’m supportiing this, especially with the location being as it is, in a much more residential neighbourhood than 21375 Lougheed Highway, which is disconnected from residential.”

Read also wants contracts to operate such facilities to rest with the Fraser Health Authority, and for them to go through a request for proposals process, given they are for up to $2 million a year and to ensure best value.

The Salvation Army was selected to operate the proposed Burnett St. operation without going through such a process.

Naomi Brunemeyer, with B.C. Housing, said the Brunett St. was preferred for its lot size and downtown location, as well that it was previously proposed for apartments, another multi-unit use.

“We feel that it’s important to be in the town centre, we feel that it’s important to be close to transit and other services, including health services and other amenities,” she told council.