BREAKING: Medical emergency sees BC Ambulance helicopter touch down in Greenwood

City first responders are still on-scene.

First responders in Greenwood are responding to an emergency medical call that saw an ambulance helicopter touch down at the city’s ball diamond on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25.

City crews plowed a section of road near the city’s Barbara Diane Colin Memorial Ball Park so that the chopper could make an emergency landing at around 2:00 p.m., according to mayor Barry Noll.

Midway RCMP said that Greenwood’s Volunteer Fire Department is assisting BC ambulance crews at the scene.

The Times has not confirmed exact details about what prompted the call or how many people might be injured. The Times will continue to update this story.

