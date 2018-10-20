BREAKING: McNeil-Smith ousts incumbent for Sidney mayor’s seat

8:37 p.m. Gasps and long faces fill the Price living room as Sidney Mayor Steve Price is defeated by Cliff McNeil-Smith 3740 to 929.

Two incumbents were also re elected to council and the mayor elect says they will provide stability while the four newcomers will bring new energy and perspectives.

Council seats:

DUNCAN, Sara 3072

FALLOT, Barbara 3341

GARNETT, Scott 2378

O’KEEFFE, Terri 3088

RINTOUL, Chad 2794

WAINWRIGHT, Peter 3144

Missed the cut:

TEMPLEMAN, Jordan 1270

WELLER, Stephen 1108

HAILEY, Melissa 1615

LYNN, Greg 844

McLENNAN, Cam 1394

Election results for the Town of Sidney.

8:00 p.m.

Polls are closed

Hugo Wong, Tim Collins and James MacKenzie are across the Peninsula, bringing you full live coverage on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

In the Town of Sidney, Cliff McNeil-Smith is challenging incumbent Steve Price in the mayoral race while 11 council candidates run for six seats.

Polls now CLOSED on the Peninsula.

Eleven candidates are vying for six spots on Sidney council.

Incumbent councillors Tim Chad, Mervyn Lougher-Goodey, and Erin Bremner-Mitchell did not seek re-election.

We’ll have ongoing coverage and results as they become available.

