BREAKING: Maternity ward at Chilliwack General Hospital again set for temporary closure

Near-term expectant women in the Chilliwack area are again facing uncertainty as the hospital’s maternity ward is again set to temporarily close starting Friday.

The Progress learned Wednesday morning that staff at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) were being notified of the “diversion” set to run at least over the long weekend, with possible future closures planned.

The shortage of on-call obstetrician-gynecologists in the Eastern Fraser Valley is again proving to be the cause of ongoing uncertainty for the maternity ward.

Some inside and outside the system say pressure needs to be put on the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) to hire more obstetricians.

In early June, expectant mothers in the Eastern Fraser Valley who had planned on delivering at CGH were being told to attend Abbotsford Regional Hospital instead.

“In cases of urgent need, they should go to the Emergency Department nearest to them,” Fraser Health said in a press release at that time. “If the mother believes she is having complications, she should call 911.”

Local community leaders called the situation “unacceptable” and a “bloody outrage.”

Typically Chilliwack has three obstetricians providing full coverage, but personal reasons led to the shortage, and from June 24 to July 9 there was only one. That situation is not sustainable from a patient care and safety perspective, according to FHA.

Because of the situation, medical coverage on the maternity ward would be lacking if an emergency situation presented during a labour.

At that time the CGH maternity diversion lasted two weeks.

A Fraser Health media spokesperson was asked Wednesday morning about the nature and length of the diversion set to start this weekend. See www.theprogress.com for more details when that information becomes available.

