BREAKING: Massive fire engulfs home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the 3200-block of Linwood Avenue in Saanich.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area and pouring out of the home. Several fire trucks are on scene blocking Linwood Avenue, along with police directing traffic.

BREAKING: Crews are responding to a large structure fire on Linwood Avenue in Saanich. Several fire trucks are on scene blocking the road. #yyjtraffic — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) October 18, 2019

A neighbour says one person came out of the engulfed home and reported to crews they were the only person inside. Another neighbour told Black Press Media police visit the home often, calling it a ‘transient house’ with four or five people living inside.

BC Hydro is on scene and has turned off power in the 3200 and 3300-block of Linwood Avenue.

More to come…

