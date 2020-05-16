BREAKING: Majority of Kitimat without power, cause of outage unknown

BC Hydro is expected to arrive at the scene for 11:15 p.m.

BC Hydro has reported a outage in Kitimat which is affecting approximately 5,200 people, the majority of the District.

The outage cause is still listed as “Under Investigation” on the BC Hydro website. The Kitimat Northern Sentinel has reached out to BC Hydro for more information on the cause of the outage.

According to the electrical utility provider’s website, a crew has been sent to investigate and should be at the area for approximately 11:15 p.m.

“All of town and the village is out, watched a transformer blow right across from the fire hall,” commented one resident on a social media post about the blackout, adding that they had already notified BC Hydro.

This is a developing story, more to come.

