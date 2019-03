A fire in downtown Courtenay has engulfed the Cona Hostel at the corner of Anderton and 5th Street Saturday morning.

The fire at the Cona Hostel as seen from near Lewis Park Saturday morning. Photo by Alex Clarke/Twitter

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Courtenay Fire Departement was called to the structure, where smoke was visible from hostel. A plume of black smoke could be seen from across the Comox Valley.

Part of the 5th Street bridge is currently blocked by the fire department; drivers are encouraged to use alternative crossings.

This is a breaking news story – more to come.