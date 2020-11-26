BREAKING: Kahlon named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation

Kahlon was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 26

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon was sworn in as minister of minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation by B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Province of BC/YouTube screen shot)

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon will be tasked with guiding B.C.’s economic recovery as part of Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet.

During a virtual ceremony Thursday afternoon (Nov. 26), Kahlon was sworn in as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

Today Premier @jjhorgan named me the Minister for Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation âœŠðŸ¾ I’m honoured and look forward to working with our amazing team. Thank you to my family and friends .. thinking of my dad today. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/LsuuyC5JAR — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) November 26, 2020

Kahlon is serving his second term as MLA for Delta North after being sworn in as part of British Columbia’s 42nd Parliament on Tuesday (Nov. 24).

Kahlon joins a 57-member BC NDP caucus, the largest in B.C.’s history, according to a press release. It also includes the highest number of IBPOC (Indigenous, Black and People of Colour) MLAs of any previous caucus in B.C., and the first majority-female governing caucus in Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be getting back to work alongside a new, larger New Democrat team that represents the diversity of our province,” said Kahlon. “Together we will continue working every day to make life better for British Columbians.”

In his first term, Kahlon served two years as parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism before taking on the role of parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development in July 2019.

