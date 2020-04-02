BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.'s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this was “something we were concerned about and planning for.”

In Quebec, two inmates tested positive for the virus at the federal maximum-security prison currently housing serial killer Robert Pickton.

Prisoners in the U.S. and parts of the U.K. could be released from jail early in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Some are calling for similar measures for non-violent offenders in Canada.

Kelowna Capital News is reaching out to Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority, for response.

More to come.

