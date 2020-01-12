BREAKING: IHIT called to east Maple Ridge about suspicious body

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to east Maple Ridge late Sunday regarding a suspicious death.

A team has been deployed to the 24500-hundred block of Lougheed Highway.

#IHIT has been deployed to the 245 hundred blk Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge for a suspicious death. Investigators are working to confirm identity of the victim. Rural area but used frequently by pedestrians. If you were in the area or have info, call IHIT. No media availability. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 13, 2020

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim, according to IHIT.

The body was found in a rural area frequently by pedestrians.

Anyone who was in the area or has information is asked to call IHIT.

As much as four centimetres of snow fell in Maple Ridge late Sunday.

• More to follow when details become available.

