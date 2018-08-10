BREAKING: Huge barge fire in Surrey

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

Surrey fire crews are responding to what appears to be a barge of scrap cars on fire on the Fraser River.

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air, according to witnesses at the scene.

Huge fire going on in Surrey. Seems to be getting bigger. Fire hose stream looks small in comparison to fire size. @NEWS1130 @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/6CpzPvhoHn — Joseph (@thatguyjay88) August 10, 2018

Big fire in Surrey by Fraser river #surreyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/3dJUlaWhUJ — Don Ralph (@Colabearbc) August 10, 2018

Cars still exploding – sounds like fireworks. Car barge at Amix in Surrey. Fire seems contained to barge. pic.twitter.com/JvxNswcXF0 — Dale & Archie Miller (@Senseofhistory) August 10, 2018

More to come