BREAKING: Huge barge fire in Surrey

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

  • Aug. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Surrey fire crews are responding to what appears to be a barge of scrap cars on fire on the Fraser River.

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air, according to witnesses at the scene.

More to come

