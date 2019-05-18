BREAKING: Hotel roof jumper in custody following a standoff with RCMP

A man apparently suffering from drug withdrawal was prevented from jumping off Slumber Lodge Hotel

The SLumber Lodge Motel was the scene of a brief tense standoff between the RCMP and a potential jumper early Saturday afternoon. Patrick Davies Photo.

Williams Lake RCMP prevented a 30-year-old male from jumping off the Slumber Lodge Hotel’s roof early Saturday afternoon.

The male in question was located earlier in the day by Williams Lake Frontline RCMP officers. He has several unendorsed warrants and appeared to be suffering from drug withdrawal along with mental health issues.

When approached he fled on foot to the Slumber Lodge Hotel, where he then climbed up onto the roof. As the officers arrived he threatened to jump off the roof and had to be talked down.

“Frontline Officers effectively deescalated the situation and eventually convinced the male to come down off the roof safely,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

After returning the male safely to the ground, officers engaged in a brief foot pursuit before he was brought into police custody without further incident.

“The successful and safe outcome of the incident is a direct result of the effective communication of on-scene officers working in partnership with the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services,” Kooger said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP seize stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drugs from Windmill Crescent home

patrick.davies@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter