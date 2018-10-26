Breaking: Hornby Island trustee Tony Law announces resignation

Longtime Hornby Island Islands Trust trustee Tony Law has announced his resignation.

According to Alex Allen, the Island’s other council member, Law announced his resignation as trustee and chair of the Trust Fund Conservancy board Thursday evening.

The announcement follows accusations of Law’s inappropriate behaviour and discussion on an online Hornby Island Facebook group.

According to Section 54 of the Local Government Act, a by-election is required to be held within 80 days.

The most recent election for the Islands Trust trustee positions was held on Oct. 20.

The Islands Trust is a federation of local government bodies that represent 25,000 people living within the trust area, which includes 13 major islands and waters between the mainland and southern Vancouver Island. The local trust committees are responsible for preserving and protecting the area through planning and regulating land use, development management, education co-operation with other agencies and land conservation.