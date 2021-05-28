BREAKING: Homicide victim found in Fraser Canyon identified as 19-year-old woman

Melissa Steele was known to frequent the downtown area of Vancouver and led a transient lifestyle

The homicide victim found off Highway 1 between Hope and Yale on Wednesday (May 26) has been identified as a 19-year-old woman from the Vancouver area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released the name of the body found near Boston Bar as Melissa Elizabeth Steele.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

RELATED: B.C. man who murdered Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

On May 26 at 1:50 p.m., a passing motorist reported to police that he saw a human body near Highway 1 between Hope and Yale, B.C. Officers from the Boston Bar RCMP arrived on scene and found the body of a young woman off the highway. Foul play was suspected and IHIT was called in.

The area was immediately secured and thoroughly examined by IHIT investigators and forensic specialists from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS). IHIT will be working with the B.C. Coroners Service, who will be conducting its own concurrent fact-finding investigation. An autopsy will take place next week.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Steele. She was known to frequent the downtown area of Vancouver and led a transient lifestyle. Investigators are working to develop a timeline of Steele’s activities prior to her death. They are also seeking dash cam video from anyone who was travelling between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and 26.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).