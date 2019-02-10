BREAKING: Highway 1 shut down at West Shore Parkway

Number of vehicles stuck, in ditches on the Malahat

A number of vehicles are stuck or in the ditch on the Malahat as snow piles up on the highway.

RCMP are in the process of closing Highway 1 both directions between West Shore Parkway and Shawnigan Lake Road to allow for the removal of stuck vehicles and for the passage of snow plows.

West Shore RCMP confirmed there is at least three cars stuck or in the ditch on the Malahat at this time, some who attempted to cross the mountain pass with summer tires.

It is unclear at this time when the highway will reopen. There are no injuries reported at this time.

A video taken by Danno Zarek on the Malahat shows snowy, slushy road conditions. Zarek said south bound lanes past Mill Bay were stalled due to the weather in the early afternoon. He spotted some cars were in the ditch and others stopped in the road.

More to come.

