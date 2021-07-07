BREAKING: Here’s who needs to evacuate in the Rose Lake area

A map for the evacuation order and the evacuation alert has been released by the RDBN. (RDBN photo/Lakes District News)

A map for the area covering the evacuation order and the evacuation alert for the Rose Lake area has been released by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN).

The evacuation order is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. With the evacuation order, residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS (Emergency Support Service) at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-9901.

The evacuation alert has been issued for East of Taman Creek Rd. to West of Broman Lake FSR, not including Highway 16 or CN rail line. An Evacuation Alert is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property if it is found necessary based on assessments of the region. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) discovered the fire earlier today afternoon and the fire has now been upgraded to “Fire of Note” on their dashboard. According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the fire, called as the Bulkley Lake fire, four kilometres west of Rose Lake, was possibly caused due to lightning and is at an estimated size of 120 ha.

Currently, 13 firefighters, two helicopters and five heavy equipment are at the scene. Air tankers and skimmers are also currently working the fire.

Some tips offered by the RDBN in their evacuation order are to close all windows and doors, to shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, to close gates (latch) but do not lock, to gather family and take a neighbour or someone who needs help, to take critical items such as keys, wallet, purse, medicines, to take pets in pet kennels or on a leash, to not use more vehicles than necessary.

For those who need help with livestock or help with transportation, should call the RDBN at 250- 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

Burns Lake Lakes District News