BREAKING: Heavy police response at Aldergrove army base after single-vehicle incident

Vehicle rolled over into ditch near 40 Avenue on 272 Street Sunday afternoon

Police, fire, and ambilance sirens were heard throughout Aldergrove starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses pinpointed the heavy emergency response to the area of the Canadian Armed Forces on 272nd Street.

Langley RCMP Sgt. David Chiasson confirmed it was a single-vehicle accident that saw a car rollover into the road’s ditch near 40 Avenue.

Both sides of 272 Street, on either side of the flipped over vehicle, are currently blocked off by police.

Chiasson said the motorist was left with “non-life threatening” injuries.

“There is no threat to the public from this event,” he responded.

Single vehicle accident at 272 Street and 40 Avenue, right outside the army base. Car rolled over currently stuck in ditch. Posted by Aldergrove Star on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Aldergrove Star