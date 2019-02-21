RCMP have cordoned off an area around the Park Place apartment complex on Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay. Terry Farrell photo

Breaking: Heavy police presence in Courtenay

Reporter at taped-off scene outside apartment complex

There is a heavy police presence outside the Park Place apartment complex in Courtenay.

The Record has dispatched a reporter to the Fitzgerald Avenue scene and will update as soon as we have more.

