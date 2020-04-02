BREAKING: Head-on collision on Chilliwack Mountain Road

Fire crews tend to the scene of a head-on collision involving a moving truck and a pickup truck on Chilliwack Mountain Road on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

No one appeared to be seriously injured after a dramatic head-on collision on Chilliwack Mountain Road at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The road near where it meets the north end of Lickman Road was still blocked in both directions by 9:30 a.m.

The collision was between a westbound moving van and an eastbound Toyota pickup truck causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Despite the physical carnage to the vehicles, witnesses at the scene said everyone got out on their own, including the driver of the pickup and the driver and a passenger in the moving van.

All were being assessed by BC Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

• RELATED: One dead in head-on weekend crash near Agassiz

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress